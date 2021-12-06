ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS announce 'extended period of rest'

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives for Big Hit Music, the boy band's label, shared that...

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
