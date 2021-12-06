Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Cross-country skiers will tell you this ski season is off to a slow start. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports all of Montana is facing abnormally dry conditions. “We didn't even have that snowpack this year, so definitely (an) unprecedented drought year so far going into this winter,”...
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the snow starts to become more regular, skiers and snowboarders are itching to get up to the mountains. Here in the Inland Northwest there are five different ski resorts within a two-hour drive or less of Spokane, that makes it easy for people to drive towards the mountains any day during the snow season.
With the seasons officially changing and cooler weather covering most of North America, ski resorts across the United States and Canada have started opening their runs for the 2021-22 ski season. Just like last year, skiers will spot changes meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Statistics compiled by...
California's bounty of gorgeous interior mountains reveals a whole new side of America’s most geographically diverse state. With some of the best ski resorts in the country - rivalling those from Colorado to Switzerland - along with nearly three dozen options to choose from, it’s time to discover why winter in California might just be the best time to visit.
It took a century, but Colorado mountain resorts are finally recognizing that Indigenous tribes inhabited the Rockies long before the tourism industry introduced chair lifts, snowmaking machines and mountain bike trails. Winter Park Ski Resort recently announced that it is redoing its ski trail signage to educate skiers and snowboarders...
It wasn’t the jingle of bells or a jolly laugh that signaled Santa was near to the more than 200 people gathered along the Petaluma River’s Turning Basin on Saturday afternoon, but instead the blaring horn of a massive tugboat as it approached the city’s D Street Bridge. From onboard...
Record-level season-pass sales coupled with strong advance lodging bookings are pointing toward a banner season for the U.S. ski industry, provided, of course, that the snow is cooperative. "For any of the resorts with a destination component, [travelers] should book now to make sure they can go when they want...
The sun was sharp, the hills were white and Cortez Lopez was psyched. He had heard it was opening weekend at Ski Santa Fe and drove up from Albuquerque with his friends. “The feeling of going down and having control of your board and being able to carve. … It’s just a feeling that I never felt with anything else,” said Lopez, 21, who added he has been snowboarding for about two years.
Although the Aspen Skiing Company in Colorado received a record number of applications this season, an ongoing labor and housing shortage could keep the resort from meeting consumer demand. "There's no housing in our community, in any of these resort communities right now," vice president of communications Jeff Hanle told...
Ski enthusiasts from Dallas and across the globe come to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to experience its world-famous Champagne Powder. Some of those skiers are even choosing to stay. “As the saying goes, folks come for the winter and stay for the summer,” says Suzanne Schlicht, longtime Steamboat resident and Director...
RANGELEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s third largest ski resort which reopened in 2020 after a five-year closure, officially reopens Saturday. Saddleback Mountain opened with skiing and riding on the Royal Tiger Slope, served by the South Branch Quad. The snowmaking crew at Saddleback will closely monitor temperatures and work to...
Representatives from Lake Geneva Cruise Line officially kicked off their annual Santa Cruise program, during the Nov. 26 weekend. Santa Cruise tours will be conducted Wednesday through Sunday, through Dec. 30. No tours will be offered Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Cruises depart from Lake Geneva Cruise Line's winter harbor...
Park City Mountain Resort joined the party Sunday, firing up a couple of lifts on the Canyons Village side to become the fifth ski and snowboard area in Utah to open this season. Brighton got the jump on the season by opening at noon Nov. 22 to beat out its...
