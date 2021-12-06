Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

The sun was sharp, the hills were white and Cortez Lopez was psyched. He had heard it was opening weekend at Ski Santa Fe and drove up from Albuquerque with his friends. “The feeling of going down and having control of your board and being able to carve. … It’s just a feeling that I never felt with anything else,” said Lopez, 21, who added he has been snowboarding for about two years.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO