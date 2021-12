Here we are, yet again, with all four teams in the toilet. The Let’s Go To The Phones Boys wallow in their own misery as they break down the latest Eagles letdown, the ongoing travesty of the Phillies having no earthly idea of what they’re doing and the 76ers continually disappointing all of us. Oh yeah, the Flyers suck too. At least our spirits are lifted when we call a number given to us by a listener that’s purportedly Rich Paul’s and get the surprise of our lives by who answers…we cap it all off with the Las Vegas Lounge and discuss the best games we’ve ever been too in another rollicking episode of LGTTP.

