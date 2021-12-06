ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tipsheet: Alabama restores order, keeps SEC atop college football

By Jeff Gordon
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama is still Alabama. Georgia is still Georgia. And the Southeastern Conference is still the Southeastern Conference. This is what we learned Saturday. The Crimson Tide washed away the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, reaffirming Alabama’s college football superiority. That 41-24 domination also reaffirmed Georgia’s standing as...

www.stltoday.com

On3.com

Nick Saban updates status of Alabama receiver John Metchie

Alabama’s offense was rolling on Saturday in the SEC Championship, but unfortunately the Crimson Tide lost wide receiver John Metchie to a knee injury. Early indications point to a torn ACL for Alabama’s second-leading receiver. After Alabama was officially ranked as the No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings,...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide wins an SEC Championship for the ages

Alabama Football’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship will be lauded for decades. Many compelling stories will come out of the 41-24 Crimson Tide victory. Without needing a reminder from Nick Saban, Tide fans should acknowledge winning an SEC Championship is a big deal. Alabama Football won its 29th SEC crown on Saturday. Eight other SEC teams are far behind that championship count, along with eight other current and former SEC teams that have never won an SEC football crown.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Notre Dame avoids silly bidding war, replaces Kelly from within

Amid the madness of this coaching hiring cycle in college football, Notre Dame acted sensibly. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick didn’t pay massive dollars to buy a high-profile coach out of his contract elsewhere. He didn’t commit additional dollars on a megacontract to woo that coach. Instead he promoted a rising...
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Nick Saban visits uncommitted 4-star LB Shemar James

Nick Saban made a trip from Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Mobile, Ala., on Monday to visit Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy four-star linebacker Shemar James. James has been a popular recruit since the start of in-home visits last week. Georgia inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson and Alabama defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Pete Golding had all previously visited James over the last week-plus.
MOBILE, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
theadvocate.com

SEC Rankings, Week 13: Georgia, Alabama aim to keep grip on CFP rankings in final week of season

After 13 weeks, we have reached the final weekend of college football's regular season. Time flies when you're having fun, but there's still some to be had even though there won't be a lot of drama to it. Georgia, the top dog in the CFP rankings, and Alabama, which is third, have their showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game set (in case you're wondering, Georgia is an early four-point favorite). Both play instate rivals on Saturday as Georgia visits Georgia Tech and Alabama is at Auburn for the Iron Bowl. While Georgia and Alabama are prohibitive favorites to finish off the regular season with no damage to their CFP title hopes, anything can happen in these games — especially with both teams being on the road. Of course, two games are already in the books with Ole Miss topping Mississippi State on Thursday night to claim the Egg Bowl and Arkansas finishing out a nice season by taking care of Missouri on Friday. The only other league games on the schedule have LSU hosting Texas A&M and Vanderbilt visiting Tennessee. As always, enjoy.
ALABAMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Riley ducks SEC challenge, ditches OU to coach USC

Lincoln Riley made a run for it. With Oklahoma leaving the comfort of the Big 12 for the treacherous Southeastern Conference, Riley bailed on the Sooners after an excellent 55-10 run. He wisely chose to become the new head coach at Southern Cal. “Leaving OU was probably the most difficult...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football recruiting: Where SEC classes rank for 2022

The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up with just a few weeks remaining until the Early Signing Period. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the Southeastern Conference recruiting classes and how they stack up heading into the home stretch. According to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite...
COLLEGE SPORTS

