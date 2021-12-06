ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA News: Damian Lillard Speaks Out About Rumors of Growing Frustrated

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icNd9_0dFNi4zl00

There's a lot going on over in Portland.

Late last week, the Portland Trail Blazers concluded their private investigation revolving around their longtime President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey.

Based on what they've found, the Blazers decided to part ways with Olshey after ten years. For the time being, Joe Cronin will act as the General Manager for the Trail Blazers while the organization searches for a long-term replacement.

While it seems the Blazers are now moving in the right direction after canning Olshey, there are still significant concerns in Portland. As the Trail Blazers anticipated becoming championship contenders in the Western Conference, their 11-13 start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't exactly been promising.

At this point, many believe it could only be a matter of time before Blazers star Damian Lillard requests a trade as he would benefit from joining a contender.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Portland's start to the season has been "unsettling" for Lillard. While Lillard intends to keep riding it out with Portland, Charania and Amick painted Lillard out to be growing disgruntled as they noted that questions regarding Lillard's future in Portland "aren't going away anytime soon."

Since the report came out on Monday morning, Lillard made a public statement for the first time. Never one to stay silent amid rumors of turmoil, Lillard once again made it clear that he doesn't have any issues with the Blazers' organization right now.

When a fan questioned why anybody believes anything written about Lillard is credible when he didn't speak out about it on his own, Lillard chimed in and claimed that people love drama too much to not overreact to how things are going in Portland.

Although Lillard hasn't gone into specifics regarding his feelings about the report and the claims involved, it seems the Blazers' point guard isn't as frustrated with the team as the rumors make it seem.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Cronin
Person
Damian Lillard
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Confirms Damian Lillard Would Like To Play For The New York Knicks If He Requested A Trade

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard was at the center of several trade rumors in the 2021 offseason, and it seems like these rumors are still hovering around the six-time All-Star. Dame has clamored to be surrounded by the right pieces to push for a championship as his heart is still in Portland but the organization has not done a great job at that.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba News#Basketball Operations#The Trail Blazers#The Athletic#Charania#Amick Painted Lillard
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons has interesting reaction to Damian Lillard report

Ben Simmons is a hard man to find these days … except on social media. The absentee Philadelphia 76ers star offered an interesting reaction Monday to the recent report that linked him to Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Damian Lillard. Simmons “liked” an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the claim. Here is a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”
NBA
FanSided

Damian Lillard traded to the Boston Celtics in H.H.’s latest piece

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Every NBA Team’s Dream Target: Damian Lillard Is The Perfect Player For The Lakers

Christmas is a time of giving, but everyone’s always thinking about the presents. It doesn’t matter if you are young or old. The kid inside you always has a knack for thinking about gift-giving. In the NBA, these teams are never going to hand out gifts to another team, but you can still dream. You can fully expect that every team in the league has thought about their dream scenario.
NBA
The Spun

Blazers Announce Significant Damian Lillard Injury News

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player for an extended period of time. On Wednesday, the team announced that superstar point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, per NBA insider Sham Charania. Damian Lillard has been dealing with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Reacts To Rumors Around Playing With Ben Simmons: "These Mfs Love Drama Too Damn Much"

Damian Lillard has been at the center of several trade discussions throughout the year, but the veteran guard has pledged his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers. A few moments ago, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that league sources revealed that the six-time All-Star is interested in playing alongside Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Those sources also said that former Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, who was fired for workplace misconduct, tried to acquire Simmons, but the Sixers' request for multiple draft picks was unacceptable.
NBA
AOL Corp

Damian Lillard out at least 10 days after MRI confirms abdominal injury

An abdominal injury that's plagued Damian Lillard since the Tokyo Olympics has finally sidelined the Portland Trail Blazers star. The Trail Blazers announced on Wednesday an MRI confirmed Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll spend at least 10 days resting in recovery protocol before the Blazers reevaluate his status.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Lakers remain lost without LeBron James; Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard finding groove

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers officially rule out Damian Lillard (abdominal) Tuesday versus Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management) is out for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. The Trail Blazers are giving Lillard the night off on the second leg of a back-to-back for some physical and mental rest. Anfernee Simons will likely draw the spot-start and Dennis Smith Jr. should see more playing time. C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic are both in line for additional usage. Lillard will likely be back for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard to rest against Detroit

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports. Blazers will be down Lillard, Powell and Little tonight against Detroit. pic.twitter.com/teSfRWfmgC – 3:39 PM. Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_. Blazers Injury Report:. Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management),...
NBA
UPI News

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard out at least 10 days with abdominal issue

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will be out at least 10 days because of lower abdominal tendinopathy, the franchise announced Wednesday. In a statement, the Blazers said an MRI confirmed Lillard's diagnosis. The six-time NBA All-Star will be re-evaluated in 10 days, meaning he will miss at least four upcoming games for Portland.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Blazers star Damian Lillard’s desire to play with Ben Simmons revealed amid trade rumors

The Portland Trail Blazers are at a crossroads after firing Neil Olshey. The Blazers need to nail their next hire and get the franchise back on track as they struggle on the court. One possible blockbuster move could be trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, which is something that has been rumored for a while and a trade that has Damian Lillard’s stamp of approval, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick.
NBA
The Oregonian

Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little out for Trail Blazers Tuesday night against Detroit

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little when they host the Detroit Pistons Monday night at the Moda Center. Lillard will be out while managing the abdominal injury that has bothered him off and on for several weeks. Powell will miss a second game after injuring his right quad during Friday’s loss at Golden State. He did not play in Monday’s loss at Utah.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy