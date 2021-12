Most of us don’t think about our brains until there’s a problem. The brain, which is really like a computer, processes information that it receives from our body and our senses and sends messages back to the body. But the brain goes above and beyond being just a computer: it gives us the ability to think and to have emotions. It also regulates our vision, breathing, body temperature, hunger, and every other process that maintains the body. When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing what this 3-pound, walnut-shaped organ, made up of about 86 billion nerve cells, does every second of the day.

