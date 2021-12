We've had our fair share of business closures around Missoula over the last couple of years. If you need a little help remembering some of them you can check out the list of places we've said goodby to at the end of this article. But this is one place that I'm bummed I didn't get to visit before they closed the doors. Big Sky Breakout shared the news back in October that they would be closing because COVID hit their business pretty hard. At the time of the announcement, they shared that they would be open through November and it appears that they've now officially closed the doors after last weekend.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO