If you go to a place regularly, you do have a favorite place to park. This does not mean you own the space. I am aware that in bigger cities you can own parking spots or maybe you have been to a business before that has parking for the company president. However, this is NOT one of those cases. This was a freaking grocery store parking lot in Corpus Christi. Yes, when I go shopping at Market Street I have a favorite place to park, I'm not going to get mad if someone is in that spot when I get there.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO