There was a feeling of funk, rhythm and soul in the air on November 16th at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. Los Angeles-based road cat Stephen Bruner (also known by his stage name, Thundercat) rolled into town, breaking out his massive, unique signature six-string Ibanez TCB1006 to take his audience for an absolute ride. It was an intense showing of God-like strength, from the strings underneath Thundercat’s fingers to the double-kick coming from the drums to the lightning quick style emanating from the keys. There are artists out there who have a tendency to express themselves better with their art than they do with their words and Thundercat couldn’t define that statement more accurately.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO