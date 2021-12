The Ducks head coach since 2017, Cristobal has Miami looking to add him as its head coach.In the wake of Oregon's second blowout defeat to the Utah Utes, this time for the Pac-12 championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was met with a host of questions concerning his future with the program. Reports in the leadup to the rematch between the Ducks and the Utes indicated that the University of Miami was planning to pursue Cristobal, who has been with Oregon since 2017. Cristobal, who grew up in Miami and played for the...

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO