Suu Kyi sentenced in further blow to democracy

The four-year jail sentence handed to Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed leader of Myanmar and Nobel laureate, is the latest twist in the saga of a former global peace icon whose once stellar reputation became stained by controversy.The country’s last democratically elected leader, who was ousted in a military coup in February, was sentenced on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. Suu Kyi faces a dozen cases, including multiple corruption charges plus violations of a state secrets act, which carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. Myanmar has been...
