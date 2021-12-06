HYPER Funds New HyperDrive Duo Pro 7-in-2 USB-C Hub on Indiegogo

Receive all the power you need to charge your USB-C devices with the Nomad 30W USB-C Power Adapter. Providing 10 watts more power than the 20W adapter, it charges your device quicker than ever. In fact, your phone and other devices will be up and running in no time. All the while, it’s the same size and weight as the 20W adaper, making it ideal to store in your backpack. Or keep it on display in your office without it taking up much desk space. Moreover, the 30W USB-C Power Adapter provides 6 times more power than Apple’s original 5W USB-A charger. As a result, it’s perfect for powering your gadgets at home, in the office, or on the go. Never be without this adapter, which provides quick and efficient power.

