HYPER Funds New HyperDrive Duo Pro 7-in-2 USB-C Hub on Indiegogo

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYPER’s latest product is the Hyper Drive Duo Pro hub. It features 7-in-2 ports and was designed for the new 2021 M1 MacBook Pros, although it will work with any MacBook from...

#Macbook Pro#Hyperdrive#Usb C#Indiegogo#Design#Gigabit Ethernet#Hdmi#Usb C Data#40gbps 100w Pd#Space Gray
