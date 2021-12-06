ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DoJ pressed to weigh in on WarnerMedia sale

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 33 members of the US Congress asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to conduct a thorough review of a planned $43 billion sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery by AT&T, potentially the first serious opposition to the operator’s...

www.mobileworldlive.com

