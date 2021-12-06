DoJ pressed to weigh in on WarnerMedia sale

AT&T CEO John Stankey has defended the pending $43 billion merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia as it undergoes an antitrust review process and Congressional Democrats raised concerns over possible anti-competition market violations. “What’s been articulated in those letters is really unfounded,” Stankey said of the current antitrust scrutiny of the deal during an appearance at the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference that was webcast. His appearance came as around 30 members of Congress expressed concerns over possible violations of antitrust laws with the proposed transaction. “This transaction raises significant antitrust concerns,” wrote Democratic Congress members, including Senator Elizabeth Warren...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO