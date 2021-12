EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On this Sunday, there were no miracles to be had in the Meadowlands. The Eagles had their chances but lost to the New York Giants, 13-7, on an afternoon marred by four costly turnovers by the offense. Jalen Hurts was responsible for the first three, but the fourth and possibly most costly came from Boston Scott, a Giant killer in the past whose fumble with less than two minutes left was recovered by the Giants’ Julian Love.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO