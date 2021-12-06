Electric vehicle company adding 150 jobs in Charlotte

Drive Electric Alabama, a new initiative of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, has launched to raise awareness of and advocate for the adoption of electric vehicles in Alabama, Business Alabama reports. Gov. Kay Ivey said at a November 29 kickoff at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, “As automakers make significant investments in electric vehicles, we know more and more motorists will consider purchasing one. In addition, automobile manufacturing is one of Alabama’s key industries, and we want to make sure that this economic engine remains vibrant for Alabama’s workers.” The campaign will include TV, radio and digital advertising; billboards; and events. Supporters include Alabama Power, the Energy Institute of Alabama, the Alabama State Department of Commerce, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Alabama Transportation Institute and the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.

