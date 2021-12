Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/are-taxes-due An investment retirement account is a great way to save your hard-earned cash for that rainy day, and a gold IRA is becoming increasingly popular. Investing in precious metals is seen as a safer option these days, as many are unsure about the economy. However, what happens when you pass away, and your loved ones inherit your gold IRA? Will they have to pay taxes when inheriting a gold IRA? The answer depends on a lot of factors.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO