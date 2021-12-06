ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The god of Fear

By Ben Graydon
timesexaminer.com
 3 days ago

They are everywhere – people with masks across their faces, covering their mouths and noses, making breathing difficult, opting to keep rebreathing the toxic exhaust that their bodies were designed to get rid of, all in the name of improving the Creator’s design – stupefied people who have lost the ability...

timesexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexaminer.com

God, the Ultimate Advocate for the Powerful?

In my book, With Liberty and Justice for Some: The Bible, the Constitution, and Racism in America, I conclude that, given the way Whites and Black people claim to be Christian and practice Christianity, there cannot be just one God. There are at least two gods – one of those who believe in the Great Commandment – that we are supposed to love our neighbors as ourselves – and those who believe that Jesus’ words do not mandate that we do that.
RELIGION
@JohnLocke

How Long Can COVID Scare Tactics Last?

Steve Feinstein writes at the American Thinker about the future of government scare tactics linked to COVID-19. So, here we are again: A new COVID variant has appeared on the world stage, this one called ‘omicron,’ supposedly originating in South Africa. It’s already been detected in Europe and Canada, and the inestimable Dr. Anthony Fauci opines it’s a matter of “when” not “if” it’s a major factor here in the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Cdc#Use Your Brain#Face Masks#Creator#The Oval Office
Desiring God

The God Who Turns Hearts to God

In 1 Kings 18, we read the amazing account of God’s defeat of Baal’s prophets. The story is unforgettable. At the time, Israel was torn. Should it follow Baal or follow the living God? As it stood, the people of Israel were “limping between two different opinions,” as Elijah said (1 Kings 18:21). So there came an ultimatum. God’s people would climb Mount Carmel to witness two sacrifices laid out: One sacrifice with a bull would be set on logs by Elijah. Another bull on logs would be assembled by the prophets of Baal. Equal offerings. Then the prophets would call down divine fire to light the sacrifices. Baal’s 450 prophets went first and called out and called out. Crickets. Nothing from their god.
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

Action Cures Fear

A couple of years ago the Times Examiner published my series of three articles that examined the life of Christian missionary to China, U.S. Army Captain, Rev. John Birch. This young but intrepid man was only 27 years old when he was murdered by the Chinese communists in China, soon after the end of WW11, during the intense three-way war for control of that huge nation between the Chinese Nationalist real government, the Chinese communist insurrectionists, and the invading military from Imperial Japan, a war that was ultimately won in 1949 by the Chinese communist butchers, courtesy of a great deal of help from their communist-sympathizing fellow travelers in the U.S. government, especially in the U.S. Dept. of State. Birch’s life and adventures in China from 1940 to 1945 would provide ample material for a block buster adventure movie, if we had any real movie-makers left who have not capitulated to being controlled by the dirty money provided to the Hollyweird studios by the Chinese communist party, the very descendants of those who MURDERED Rev./Captain John Birch in August of 1945.
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

A God that never changes

At this time after Thanksgiving, what an assuring word this morning. It’s one that we can take to the bank and cash it in. In an ever-changing world, what a comfort to know that there is a never-changing God; how about that? In a world where nothing stays the same and I mean nothing, what a peace of mind this morning to know that God never changes; never has and never will. He is the one stable person in the world today; I’m glad I know Him and some of you agree.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Pride Publishing

Expressions of Faith: Waiting on God

Isaiah gives Israel these words to usher them into God’s presence. God is aware of your needs, and He is able and available to come through on your behalf. The only place you can find what you need is with God. As you wait, don’t be not weary. Waiting is a sign of patience. Worrying is a sign of being impatient (Isaiah 40:28-31).
RELIGION
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy