The god of Fear

A couple of years ago the Times Examiner published my series of three articles that examined the life of Christian missionary to China, U.S. Army Captain, Rev. John Birch. This young but intrepid man was only 27 years old when he was murdered by the Chinese communists in China, soon after the end of WW11, during the intense three-way war for control of that huge nation between the Chinese Nationalist real government, the Chinese communist insurrectionists, and the invading military from Imperial Japan, a war that was ultimately won in 1949 by the Chinese communist butchers, courtesy of a great deal of help from their communist-sympathizing fellow travelers in the U.S. government, especially in the U.S. Dept. of State. Birch’s life and adventures in China from 1940 to 1945 would provide ample material for a block buster adventure movie, if we had any real movie-makers left who have not capitulated to being controlled by the dirty money provided to the Hollyweird studios by the Chinese communist party, the very descendants of those who MURDERED Rev./Captain John Birch in August of 1945.
