In Search of Epic Powder

The front range warriors of Colorado have sent the internet into chaos with the release of their second film of 2021, ‘Wildcard’. What you’re about to see here is a compilation of good times in the backcountry with friends that fate has brought together. Along with the usual crew of Benny Smith, Parker Norvell, and Levi Ascher, this little number has a few special guests in store. There were a lucky few rippers who scored a ticket to paradise alongside the crew; West coast ripper turned Montana cowboy Jonah Elston, 4FRNT godfather and switch landing guru Thayne Rich, and newly proclaimed king of the switch backflip Lucas Wachs. With the super crew amassed, these six wild men saddled up the sleds, grabbed the skis, along with enough Fat Tire to kill an elephant, and headed into the hills searching for natural features and the perfect spots to construct orbit launching kickers.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO