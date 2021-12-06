ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mayday Monday: Above-Grade Rescue

By Tony Carroll
FireEngineering.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 9, 2018, the Worcester (MA) Fire Department was faced with a difficult fire in a old, three-story apartment building. Units found an intentionally set fire in the basement of the cluttered, balloon-frame structure spreading up the stairs and through the walls. As the fire took over the building and...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

A big rescue

TOWNSEND TWP. — The Huron County Humane society made a horse-sized rescue this week. On Tuesday, the shelter’s investigator received a call about a horse stuck in a cistern well. According to a social media post, Broken Halo Farms, Townsend Fire Department and Haynes Construction all assisted in...
HURON COUNTY, OH
FireEngineering.com

Worcester (MA) Remembers Fallen Firefighter Christopher Roy on Anniversary of LODD

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, marks the three-year anniversary of the death of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy. Roy was killed in 2018 while fighting a fire that broke out at 5-7 Lowell St. The 36-year-old Shrewsbury resident was assigned to Ladder 4 at the Webster Square Fire Station and had been with the department for two and a half years. He left behind his parents and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.
WORCESTER, MA
FireRescue1

Fla. FFs rescue man trapped 150 feet above ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department lowered a man who was trapped 150 above the ground on a large crane to safety Tuesday, News4JAX reported. The man became stuck after a lift he was on was pinned more than 12 stories above ground. JFRD...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

6 People Taken To Hospitals After Reported Home Explosion

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Six people inside a Littleton home were taken to hospitals late Sunday morning after an incident near South Broadway and Orchard Road. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor that appeared to be blown out. Those crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) “People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started,” the agency stated in a Twitter message. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The home is located in the 5900 block of South Broadway. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The incident response was upgraded to a mass casualty incident due to the high number of patients, South Metro confirmed. All patients were listed in “stable” condition as they left the scene. South Metro safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring heat and smoke coming from the basement. People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started, knocking out windows from the home. Investigators on scene gathering more details. pic.twitter.com/6Eb0Bk7O1s — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021 South Metro Fire says investigators confirmed there was a gas leak in the home before the explosion and fire.
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayday#Windows#Apartment Building#Window Sill#Ma Rrb Fire Department#Ladder 4#Inside Team#Drd#Scba
CBS Boston

Body Of Woman Recovered Days After She Fell Overboard From RI Ferry

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) — The body of the woman who fell overboard a ferry in Rhode Island on Monday night has been recovered. 39-year-old Laura Ward from Prudence Island was found in the waters of Walker Cove In Bristol, Rhode Island, on Thursday at around noon. Ward was a passenger on the Prudence Island ferry in Mount Hope Bay. Several passengers saw her fall into the water. Witnesses said it appeared as though the woman intentionally climbed the deck rail and jumped into the water. The Coast Guard did a search for Ward, but suspended it on Tuesday due to high winds that made search efforts more difficult. Rescuers also said the water temperatures were “hypothermic.”
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
The Independent

Student dies after accidentally falling into trash chute

The mother of the student who fell 11 stories to her death down an apartment building’s trash chute, has vowed to get to the bottom of what happened to her daughter.New Jersey college student Justine Gross was found dead by a trash hauler who was emptying a truck into landfill the day after she was reported missing.Surveillance footage shows Justine Gross leaving her 10th-floor apartment on the evening of November 10, to meet a man on the seventh floor, her mother Francoise Gross told NJ Advance.Justine Gross’s roommates told her mother she had gone to smoke marijuana at the man’s...
ACCIDENTS
NECN

Popular Radio Station Employee Shot to Death Inside His Cape Cod Home

A well-known radio employee has died after he was shot in the head inside his Hyannis, Massachusetts, home, the Cape and Islands District Attorney said Thursday. Barnstable police found Eric Christensen, 50, unresponsive on the kitchen floor of his Oakview Terrace home just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Hyannis Fire Department rushed him to Cape Cod Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, where he was later pronounced dead.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Sacramento

160 Vehicles In Homeless Community Cited For Removal From Sacramento Industrial Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is clearing out dozens of vehicles used by the homeless community from a business park. Officials cite vehicle violations as the reason why. The city ordered 160 vehicles to clear from this industrial park last week, and Monday, the city sent crews to tow many of the vehicles and trailers that were still there. “They want us to go somewhere, but we don’t know where ‘where’ is,” said Sarah Gerard. Sarah, her companion Jonathon, and their dog, Odin, were out Tuesday picking up the last of their belongings. They’re moving again. She says it’s become part of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

Woman shot Wednesday night died at hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA – On December 1, 2021 at approximately 8:15 a.m., McCandless Police respond to the 700 block of Duncan Avenue for two people shot in a parking lot. When police and paramedics arrived, they found a 23-year-old male deceased on scene from a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old female who was taken to an area hospital where she later died from a gunshot wound.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner Classifies Death Of Mario Gonzalez During Alameda Police Confrontation As Homicide

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A coroner’s report has concluded that the April death of Mario Gonzalez following an encounter with Alameda police officers resulted from a combination of drugs along with the physical stress of the altercation with officers who pinned him on the ground using their body weight. Because there was a physical altercation, the Alameda County Coroner’s report classified Gonzalez’s manner of death as a homicide. Alameda police said they contacted Gonzalez as a suspect in a possible theft on April 19 in the 800 block of Oak Street and e appeared to be under the influence. At the time, police...
ALAMEDA, CA
BBC

Mundesley beach winter cliff collapse captured by drone

The aftermath of a "substantial" cliff collapse has been captured by drone. A large section close to houses fell on to the beach at Mundesley, in north Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain".
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy