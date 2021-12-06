Mayday Monday: Above-Grade Rescue

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Six people inside a Littleton home were taken to hospitals late Sunday morning after an incident near South Broadway and Orchard Road. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor that appeared to be blown out. Those crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) “People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started,” the agency stated in a Twitter message. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The home is located in the 5900 block of South Broadway. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The incident response was upgraded to a mass casualty incident due to the high number of patients, South Metro confirmed. All patients were listed in “stable” condition as they left the scene. South Metro safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring heat and smoke coming from the basement. People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started, knocking out windows from the home. Investigators on scene gathering more details. pic.twitter.com/6Eb0Bk7O1s — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021 South Metro Fire says investigators confirmed there was a gas leak in the home before the explosion and fire.

