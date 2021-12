Given the profound socioeconomic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that Vietnam make full use of its human capital. With women making up 50 percent of the population, encouraging entrepreneurship among them is central to the National Strategy on Gender Equality 2021–30, one goal of which is for women-owned businesses to account for 27 percent of all enterprises by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030. Although a number of entrepreneurship training programs for women have been launched, they have not been very effective because they do not adequately recognize the distinct needs and unique challenges of women entrepreneurs.

