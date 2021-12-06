ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

High Productivity Photochemical Flow Synthesis

Cover picture for the articleAsynt reports upon a new paper, written by a multidisciplinary team of experts at the Institute for Process Research and Chemistry (iRPD) at the University of Leeds (UK), that describes how the fReactor flow chemistry system with add-on photochemical flow modules improves synthetic reactions commonly used in the preparation of drug...

Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Analyzing Raw Material for Oligonucleotide Synthesis

As the first step of the biopharmaceutical production process, the raw material of any synthesis needs to be analyzed thoroughly for the best quality products. The chemical synthesis of DNA oligonucleotides has been one of the enabling technologies for modern molecular biology. Combined with the recent approval of several oligonucleotide-based biopharmaceuticals, there is an increased need for reliable and robust analytical methods across the manufacturing and production chain of oligonucleotides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ammonia synthesis by ternary ruthenium complex hydrides

A new class of catalysts based on ternary ruthenium complex hydrides are developed for low-temperature ammonia synthesis. They support a non-dissociative reaction path for dinitrogen reduction, in which lithium or barium cations stabilize the NxHy intermediates and the electron- and H-rich [RuH6]4"“ anionic centres facilitate an energetically balanced multi-step reaction for ammonia synthesis.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Researchers Test Microchip for High-Density Synthesis of Archival Data Storage DNA

Newswise — Researchers have made significant advances toward the goal of a new microchip able to grow DNA strands that could provide high-density 3D archival data storage at ultra-low cost – and be able to hold that information for hundreds of years. To enable the technology, researchers have also developed a correction system able to compensate for errors in reading data stored in the DNA.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A chiral interlocking auxiliary strategy for the synthesis of mechanically planar chiral rotaxanes

Rotaxanes can display molecular chirality solely due to the mechanical bond between the axle and encircling macrocycle without the presence of covalent stereogenic units. However, the synthesis of such molecules remains challenging. We have discovered a combination of reaction partners that function as a chiral interlocking auxiliary to both orientate a macrocycle and, effectively, load it onto a new axle. Here we use these substrates to demonstrate the potential of a chiral interlocking auxiliary strategy for the synthesis of mechanically planar chiral rotaxanes by producing a range of examples with high enantiopurity (93"“99% e.e.), including so-called 'impossible' rotaxanes whose axles lack any functional groups that would allow their direct synthesis by other means. Intriguingly, by varying the order of bond-forming steps, we can effectively choose which end of an axle the macrocycle is loaded onto, enabling the synthesis of both hands of a single target using the same reactions and building blocks.
CHEMISTRY
Twice

New High-Output In-Ceiling Loudspeakers Join Theory Product Line

Theory Audio Design’s new high-output in-ceiling loudspeakers are the first in-ceiling loudspeakers in the Theory product line, and the ic4 (4-inch) and ic6 (6.5-inch) take Theory beyond the walls of the media room and offer total installation flexibility. Discreet and highly capable solutions, the ic4 and ic6 are ideal for...
ELECTRONICS
astrobiology.com

Hydrothermal Vents That Favor Protein Synthesis

A 60 meter (200 feet) tall carbonate chimney in the field of hydrothermal vents known as the Lost City IMAGE CREDIT: NOAA/UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON. Scientists supported in part by the NASA Astrobiology Program have presented a new perspective on the biochemistry and ecology of hydrothermal vent ecosystems. The finding opens...
SCIENCE
Chemistry
technologynetworks.com

Applications of 3D Culture

Cell culture has played an important role in advancing biological and biomedical research since the technique was first developed over 100 years ago. Traditional two-dimensional (2D) formats are progressively being replaced with increasingly advanced three-dimensional (3D) cultures that more closely mimic the in vivo environment and support a wider range of applications.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Cracking the Synthetic Code of Rare Molecules

A research team at Lund University in Sweden has succeeded in producing two molecules that are otherwise only formed by microorganisms from extremely contaminated wastewater in an abandoned mine in South Korea. The method, which took four years to develop, could pave the way for new types of drugs. The study is published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
CHEMISTRY
sunypoly.edu

SUNY Poly’s Dr. Vijay Ramalingam publishes collaborative chemistry research which could improve natural product drugs synthesis

Many natural product drugs, such as Piperarborenine B (anticancer), incarvillateine (pain killing), and pauferrol A (topoisomerase II inhibitory activity) contain cyclobutane moiety with a specific stereochemistry. The paper, “Unravelling supramolecular photocycloaddition: Cavitand-mediated reactivity of 3-(Aryl)Acrylic acids,” published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology A: Chemistry by SUNY Poly Assistant...
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Efficient Gas Separation With Atomic Pores

By crafting atomic-scale holes in atomically thin membranes, it should be possible to create molecular sieves for precise and efficient gas separation, including extraction of carbon dioxide from air, University of Manchester researchers have found. If a pore size in a membrane is comparable to the size of atoms and...
CHEMISTRY
reverb.com

Video: Exploring Wavetable Synthesis in Modular w/ Modbap Osiris

Wavetable synths are pretty complex, but the new Osiris Bi-Fidelity Wavetable Oscillator aims to break down the complexity into just a few knobs. The Osiris is a wavetable Eurorack oscillator, priced at 359 USD sized at 12 HP. The newest module from Modbap Modular was created by Corry Banks (BBoy Tech) and designed in collaboration with Ess Mattisson, who designed the firmware on the Elektron Digitone and Model:Cycles.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Parallel Evaporator Improves Bioremediation Sample Preparation

BioChromato Inc. has published an interview that describes a new bioremediation technique developed by a leading Environmental Research Center and how the Smart Evaporator C1 offers a productive tool for preparing microbial degradation culture media for analysis. The novel bioremediation technique, based upon patented degrading microorganisms impregnated on carbonized wood,...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Stem Cell Study Paves the Way for Manufacturing Cultured Meat

Scientists have for the first time obtained stem cells from livestock that grow under chemically defined conditions, paving the way for manufacturing cell cultured meat and breeding enhanced livestock. Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s School of Biosciences, together with colleagues at the Universities of Cambridge, Exeter Tokyo and Meiji...
AGRICULTURE
asu.edu

Going with the flow

Deeper probes into forces shaping nature’s movement of liquids and gases promise progress in solving big technological challenges. Over the almost four decades he has been working in fluid dynamics, Werner Dahm has yet to see a lull in its upward trajectory as a springboard for progress in science, engineering, technology and the growth of industry.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A New Way To Select Assemblies of Molecules

Our body must constantly defend itself against bacteria and viruses. It generates millions of different antibodies, which are selected to recognise the enemy and trigger the best possible immune response. Scientists use these antibodies to for therapeutic purposes to target proteins and disrupt their harmful. However, identifying the small molecules that will form the basis of the drug is a long and tedious process. Chemists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, have developed a technique inspired by the theory of Darwinian evolution: amplifying the best combinations and generating diversity allows biology to find solutions to new problems. They have created a new methodology that rapidly generates millions of combinations of small molecules through programmed assembly using DNA-pairing processes, finding the best possible combination to counter a target protein within two weeks. These results, published in the journal Nature Chemistry, will open up a new and untapped space for drug development.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Novel Radiocarbon Analysis Reveals Springtail's Role in the Carbon Cycle

Springtails are those small hexapod invertebrates that are known to spring at the hint of foreign movement, thus acquiring their unique name. Though they form an active part of the soil food web by occupying lower trophic levels, little is known about their feeding habits. Usually, the feeding habits of soil mesofauna are deeply associated with litter decomposition, and, by extension, with terrestrial carbon cycling. Thus, exploration into the feeding habits and preferences of these minute creatures is essential.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

“Switchable” Proteins Used for Biomedical Imaging

Biomedical imaging is the window through which we can look into organisms. It allows us to see cells, their behavior and localization that would otherwise be hidden. Tracking very few cells over time without damaging them is a key challenge in health research. For this purpose, Helmholtz Munich researchers engineer natural tools: switchable proteins. Andre C. Stiel talks about their potential for biomedical imaging, his latest study and the challenges of the future.
SCIENCE
cdm.link

The best free tools for working with modular synthesis and music

Patching for the people – there’s no reason cost or access has to keep you from the powers and fun of modular synthesis and music making. VCV Rack’s launch this month got lots of attention, but there are other options, too. Here the latest, best picks. Reaktor Blocks Base and...
COMPUTERS

