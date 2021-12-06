ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

O'Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

KOMU
 2 days ago

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges and three others in being elected to the...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Chronicle

Buck O’Neil, Miñoso, Oliva selected to Hall, no Lefty O’Doul or Dick Allen

Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso are Hall of Famers, and that’s a statement that has been a long time coming. The baseball world can further celebrate O’Neil’s legacy now that the Negro Leagues icon and one of the game’s all-time ambassadors has been selected to the Hall of Fame. The...
MLB
theScore

Minoso, Hodges, O'Neil among 6 new inductees to Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown has opened its doors to six new members in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Era Committee elections. Former star players Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva were elected to the Hall of Fame off of the Golden Days ballot, which covers the 1950-69 era. The Early Baseball ballot (prior to 1950) elected Black baseball pioneer Bud Fowler and beloved former Negro League player, major-league coach, and baseball ambassador Buck O'Neil.
MLB
WIBC.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
MLB
kduz.com

Oliva and Kaat both get elected to the Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee, as announced by the Hall of Fame this evening. Oliva received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots to win election and Kaat received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots. They join Gil Hodges (Golden Days Era Committee), Minnie Miñoso (Golden Days Era Committee), Bud Fowler (Early Baseball Era Committee) and Buck O’Neil (Early Baseball Era Committee) in the Class of 2022. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
MLB
MLB

Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
MLB
CBS New York

No More ‘Wait ‘Til Next Year’: Gil Hodges, Legendary Brooklyn Dodgers Player And Mets Manager, Finally Gets Hall Of Fame Call

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was big news Sunday for longtime local baseball fans. Gil Hodges will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was music to the ears of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Mets faithful. Hodges getting the call was over a half century in the making, but it finally happened. CBS2’s Otis Livingston has more on Hodges’ legacy and what took so long for him to be elected. There’s an old saying for Brooklyn Dodger faithful — “Wait ’til next year.” Well, next year is officially this year, as their beloved Hodges has been elected to his rightful...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Baseball World Reacts To Gil Hodges’ HOF Induction

Despite MLB being in a lockout, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced its Golden Era Class of 2022, which included former Met Gil Hodges. Joe D. was very pleased with Hodges finally getting the call to the hall. Art Shamsky, Vin Scully and Howie Rose were among others who celebrated the news publicly.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Jim Kaat is headed to the Hall of Fame

It has been an interesting couple of days dissecting the 2021 Golden Era Committee’s selections for the Hall of Fame. They finally got it right and put Chicago White Sox legend, Minnie Minoso, into the Hall. Not only was he an elite baseball player, but he also broke a lot of barriers for future generations.
MLB

Comments / 0

