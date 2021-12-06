O'Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was big news Sunday for longtime local baseball fans. Gil Hodges will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was music to the ears of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Mets faithful. Hodges getting the call was over a half century in the making, but it finally happened. CBS2’s Otis Livingston has more on Hodges’ legacy and what took so long for him to be elected. There’s an old saying for Brooklyn Dodger faithful — “Wait ’til next year.” Well, next year is officially this year, as their beloved Hodges has been elected to his rightful...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO