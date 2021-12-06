ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advanced tools for Glycobiology research

By Editor's Pics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrawing upon over 30-years’ experience of serving the glycobiology research community - AMSBIO has established a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality reagents including unique ranges of antibodies, lectins, enzymes, assay kits and standards, backed by in-depth technical support. Glycobiology (the study of the structure, biosynthesis, and biology of carbohydrates) is...

NVIDIA releases AI-based healthcare tools for hospitals, research organizations

Chipmaker NVIDIA announced the launch of FLARE (Federated Learning Application Runtime Environment), an open-source software platform offering a common computing foundation designed to improve collaboration on AI model development in healthcare. The Flare platform can integrate with existing AI initiatives, including the open-source MONAI framework for medical imaging, using a...
CANCER
Embryo-Like Model Could Advance Research in Early Human Development

Scientists have developed a way to create pre-embryo cells that mimic real human cells for the purpose of research. In a study published in Nature, researchers from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, led by Dr. Nicolas Rivron, built embryonic structures derived from either stem cells reprogrammed from adult human cells or stem cells taken from previously established lines.
SCIENCE
Nuclear deformation research could advance artificial tissue engineering

Biomedical Engineering Professor Corey Neu and Ph. D. student Benjamin Seelbinder of the University of Colorado at Boulder wanted to answer two fundamental questions. How do cells adapt to their environment and how does a mechanical environment influence a cell?. What they discovered during their more than six years of...
SCIENCE
Innovations in Single Cell Proteomics Drive Advances in Disease Research

Single cell technologies are transforming our knowledge of human health and disease. Rapid advances in single cell proteomics (SCP) are enabling more parameters to be measured in individual cells. In principle, with more measurements from each single cell, we should be able to gain a more comprehensive understanding of this heterogeneous system.
SCIENCE
Stem Cell Study Paves the Way for Manufacturing Cultured Meat

Scientists have for the first time obtained stem cells from livestock that grow under chemically defined conditions, paving the way for manufacturing cell cultured meat and breeding enhanced livestock. Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s School of Biosciences, together with colleagues at the Universities of Cambridge, Exeter Tokyo and Meiji...
AGRICULTURE
ORNL, Tuskegee University collaborate on advanced bioderived materials research

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Tuskegee University have formed a partnership to develop new biodegradable materials for use in buildings, transportation and biomedical applications. The collaboration combines ORNL’s expertise in bioscience, high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing with Tuskegee’s focus on biomaterials research and fosters opportunities for...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Cracking the Synthetic Code of Rare Molecules

A research team at Lund University in Sweden has succeeded in producing two molecules that are otherwise only formed by microorganisms from extremely contaminated wastewater in an abandoned mine in South Korea. The method, which took four years to develop, could pave the way for new types of drugs. The study is published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
CHEMISTRY
Single-Cell Map of Corn's Root Reveals a Regulator of Cellular Diversity

A new study uses novel single-cell profiling techniques to reveal how plants add new cell layers that help them resist climate stressors like drought or flooding. The research focuses on corn—a critically important crop around the world—in an effort to create a cell-by-cell map of the plant’s root system, which mediates drought stress and absorbs nutrients and fertilizer from the soil.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Science
A New Way To Select Assemblies of Molecules

Our body must constantly defend itself against bacteria and viruses. It generates millions of different antibodies, which are selected to recognise the enemy and trigger the best possible immune response. Scientists use these antibodies to for therapeutic purposes to target proteins and disrupt their harmful. However, identifying the small molecules that will form the basis of the drug is a long and tedious process. Chemists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, have developed a technique inspired by the theory of Darwinian evolution: amplifying the best combinations and generating diversity allows biology to find solutions to new problems. They have created a new methodology that rapidly generates millions of combinations of small molecules through programmed assembly using DNA-pairing processes, finding the best possible combination to counter a target protein within two weeks. These results, published in the journal Nature Chemistry, will open up a new and untapped space for drug development.
CHEMISTRY
“Switchable” Proteins Used for Biomedical Imaging

Biomedical imaging is the window through which we can look into organisms. It allows us to see cells, their behavior and localization that would otherwise be hidden. Tracking very few cells over time without damaging them is a key challenge in health research. For this purpose, Helmholtz Munich researchers engineer natural tools: switchable proteins. Andre C. Stiel talks about their potential for biomedical imaging, his latest study and the challenges of the future.
SCIENCE
SARS-CoV-2 Protein Senses Temperature

Not to pile on, but winter is coming and the COVID-19 pandemic is about to get worse. Not necessarily because of omicron – scientists are still working that one out – but because there’s more evidence than ever that COVID-19 is a seasonal disease. We know this...
SCIENCE
Chronic Exposure to Environmentally Relevant Levels of Legal Pesticides Harmful to Shellfish

According to a study recently published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, exposure to chronic, environmentally relevant concentrations of pesticides registered for use in forest management had adverse effects on the soft-shell clam, Mya arenaria. The article, co-authored by researchers at Portland State University and the U.S. Geological...
SCIENCE
Coating Protects Bacteria Used To Develop Biotherapeutics

The human gut is home to thousands of species of bacteria, and some of those bacteria have the potential to treat a variety of gastrointestinal diseases. Some species may help to combat colon cancer, while others could help treat or prevent infections such as C. difficile. One of the obstacles...
SCIENCE
Researchers develop advanced catalysts for clean hydrogen production

Oregon State University research into the design of catalysts has shown that hydrogen can be cleanly produced with much greater efficiency and at a lower cost than is possible with current commercially available catalysts. A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing...
CHEMISTRY
Diagnostic Tool Advances Population Health, Chronic Disease Prevention

- University of Utah engineers are developing a diagnostic tool for breast cancer that can be used more frequently and in younger patients. According to the engineers, the tool could significantly improve population health efforts and chronic disease prevention. Mammograms are a safe and effective way to detect breast cancer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Virginia Tech researchers develop artificial intelligence to advance energy technologies

Hongliang Xin, an associate professor of chemical engineering in the College of Engineering, and his collaborators have devised a new artificial intelligence framework that can accelerate discovery of materials for important technologies, such as fuel cells and carbon capture devices. Titled “Infusing theory into deep learning for interpretable reactivity prediction,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Subtle Medical and Bayer Collaborate to Advance Deep Learning Research to Harness the Power of AI in Medical Imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading healthcare technology company, and Bayer, a leading life science company with extensive expertise from diagnosis to care, announced today a collaboration to explore opportunities to utilize AI (artificial intelligence) to aid in image acquisition in radiology. The companies will investigate the potential of Subtle Medical's state-of-the-art AI algorithm, SubtleGAD™, for use in contrast-enhanced MRI exams to enhance image quality and will explore potential new areas for contrast media use.
ENGINEERING
CNL to start construction of Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre in 2022

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), has announced that an integrated project delivery agreement is now in place for the design and construction of the new Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre in Chalk River. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022. The Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre will be one of the...
INDUSTRY
Genome Integrity Analysis of Adeno-Associated Viruses (AAV) Using Multi-Capillary Gel Electrophoresis

An AAV is a non-enveloped virus with a lack of pathogenicity, low immunogenicity, broad tropism and persistent transgene expression in both proliferating and quiescent cells.This makes AAVs an attractive choice for creating viral vectors for gene therapy for a variety of diseases. AAV genome integrity analysis is a critical quality test, providing insights into transgene integrity and ensures product safety and efficacy.
SCIENCE
Ensuring Consistency in PCR Experiments

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR), often likened to a molecular “photocopier”, is a technique used to amplify DNA. It is an integral tool for clinical diagnostics, human biology, environmental research and beyond. How can we look to optimize PCR experiments and ensure consistency?. Download this infographic to learn...
SCIENCE

