While few details are confirmed at this point, many signs point to Chrysler launching a new EV model called the Airflow. Previewed by a concept that looks fairly close to reality, it’s an attractively styled compact crossover that will likely ride on a new EV platform from Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, called STLA Medium. Based on preliminary figures the company has released about its new battery technologies, the Airflow could achieve a driving range of up to 440 miles. The Airflow could arrive as soon as 2024 as a 2025 model and will serve as a rival to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Tesla Model Y, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, and other electric SUVs.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO