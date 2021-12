Several developers at Call of Duty Warzone studio Raven Software have staged a walkout last night protesting recent job cuts at the company. As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, the walkout was announced by members of the ABK Workers Alliance. They say 12 workers were told on Friday that their contracts would be terminated by the end of January. This was despite these workers being “in good standing” with the company. The group says that these cuts came after five weeks of overtime and before an anticipated end of year crunch for the QA department following the launch of the new Pacific map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO