The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City boys basketball team dropped its home opener to Neoga, 73-46, on Tuesday evening. The Bobcats fell behind,18-10, by the end of the first quarter and saw their deficit grow to 43-23 at halftime. CHBC held it even in the third quarter, scoring 14 points to Neoga’s 15 in the quarter but were outscored by the Indians 15-9 in the 4th quarter to fall in what was their first National Trail Conference game of the season. CHBC is now 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the NTC. They will be back in action Friday at home against Ramsey.

