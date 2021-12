Simpson Family Fund- Green Diamond Resource Company are pleased to announce the award of a $50,000 grant to Food For People. The grant is to assist with rebuilding their facility that was damaged last year. “This is an organization that has consistently served the needs of our community and went the extra mile during the worst of the COVID crisis to help people. We are glad to be able to help them out in their time of need”, said Green Diamond Vice President and General Manager Jason Carlson.

