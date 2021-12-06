Kid Cudi Met Co-Star Meryl Streep For The First Time, Here's How It Went

Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi was truly reconnected with the kid in him over the weekend after meeting Meryl Streep at the premiere of Adam Mckay's Don’t Look Up. The "Pursuit of Happiness" singer, who co-stars in the new Netflix comedy alongside the multi-Oscar winning actress, took to Twitter to give a play by play of his time at the premiere and meeting Streep for the first time ever. Cudi tweeted:

"Feelin really good about this one. Hits theaters Dec 10th, Netflix Dec 24th. Make sure yall check it out. I met Meryl Streep tn and she showed me so much love about Dont Look Up. I fuckin adore her so it was a very VERY big deal. Gassed. Meryl is fam now."

But the excitement didn't end there. The rapper, who recently debuted a documentary entitled A Man Name Scott detailing his life and career in the last decade, added:

"When we took the group picture Meryl walked up and was like "Cudddiiii"

Many followers were shocked that Cudi hadn't met Meryl after working alongside her in a film, until one Twitter user broke it down perfectly, saying:

"When you’re not in any scenes with them, it’s possible that you never met. Different actors are called to set on different days - it’s unlikely that they shot their scenes on the same day."

Cudi retweeted the explanation, simply responding: "Bingo".

The sweet moments comes just days after the rapper penned a heartwarming message to his late friend Virgil Abloh , who died last month after a battle with cancer.

Catch Don't Look Up in theaters Dec 10th, and on Netflix Dec 24th.