ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only In Alaska

Choose From More Than 32 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit A Pie Stop In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 5 days ago

If you’re needing something flaky, sweet, and downright delicious, you can find the best pies in Alaska at A Pie Stop in Anchorage! With over 32 flavors of pie, both sweet and savory, this is the place to go for dinner and dessert this week. But don’t take our word for it, just take a look at one of these gorgeous pies and you know you’ll want to go there yourself!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwG9w_0dFNZ7OD00
Alaskans love to eat sweets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDvwz_0dFNZ7OD00
If you’re on the lookout for some pretty mouthwatering options, A Pie Stop in Anchorage, Alaska is the place to be.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LClS_0dFNZ7OD00
They’ve got small pies and large pies, and cream pies and fruit pies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4Xsz_0dFNZ7OD00
They serve local Alaskan ingredients whenever possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyDwh_0dFNZ7OD00
They also offer other pastry treats, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwRel_0dFNZ7OD00
Pie slices start at just $7.00, and whole fruit pies are $25.00-$30.00.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOztb_0dFNZ7OD00
If you’re craving a pie, make sure A Pie Stop is at the top of your to-do list.

Have you ever had the best pies in Alaska at A Pie Stop? What did you think? Do they make your mouth water? Let us know in the comments below!

Looking for more places around the state to stock up on the pretty pastries? Go To These 8 Places In Alaska Where You Can Get The Most Mouth-Watering Pies.

Address: A Pie Stop, 3020 Minnesota Drive Suite #1A, Anchorage, AK 99503, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Alaska

Hideaway In This Alaskan Chalet In The Woods For The Perfect Ski Season Lodging

If you’re looking for an epic winter getaway, this Alaskan chalet in the woods is the perfect home base for your skiing adventures. Located in the small ski town of Girdwood, this place is just minutes from the famous Alyeska Resort. And the best part? It’s big enough for you and five of your friends! […] The post Hideaway In This Alaskan Chalet In The Woods For The Perfect Ski Season Lodging appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
Only In Alaska

7 Wonderful Reasons Why Alaska Is Better Than Anywhere Else In The Winter

As the weather gets colder, and people begin to dress more warmly, the weather is shifting to winter in Alaska. This awesome season, the longest in the state, is filled with tons of great things to do. From skiing to aurora borealis, Alaska is the place to be when the temperature drops. What do you […] The post 7 Wonderful Reasons Why Alaska Is Better Than Anywhere Else In The Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
Only In Alaska

Food And Wine Magazine Named Wild Scoops The Best Ice Cream In Alaska, And They’re Not Wrong

Everyone has their favorite spot for ice cream, and it turns out we’ve all been going to the same place! Because Food & Wine Magazine just named Wild Scoops the best ice cream in Alaska, and we can all agree that they’re absolutely right. With a line out the door often, the secret’s out: we love the local Alaskan flavors that Wild Scoops dishes out!
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#32 Flavors#Dessert#Food Drink
Only In Alaska

Snuggle Away In The Nook, A Cozy Airbnb Tucked Away In Downtown Juneau

If you’re on the lookout for a cozy Airbnb in Alaska, head to Juneau to snuggle away in this gorgeous little spot. Located in the perfect location in downtown Juneau, you’ll want to base your southeast adventures around this great little nook! Pack your bags and head down to Alaska’s state capitol for a wonderful […] The post Snuggle Away In The Nook, A Cozy Airbnb Tucked Away In Downtown Juneau appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Alaska

Hike The Snowy Boardwalks With Peekaboo Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska

If you want to get outside and enjoy everything that winter has to offer, this easy snowy boardwalk trail in Alaska fits the bill! The Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail is an easy trail with a big payoff. Hike through a gorgeous boreal forest before the river opens up the scenery and grants you plenty of great views of the mountains beyond. Suit up and head on out on this great hike!
ALASKA STATE
Only In Alaska

Take In Mountain Views From The Hot Tub At Your Cozy Alaskan Cottage On The Bay

There’s a cozy little cottage in Alaska right on the bay that offers stunning views of the surrounding mountainside. This lovely Homer location is so beautiful you’ll never want to leave. So pack your bags and get ready for a stay that you won’t forget! Would you stay in this breathtaking cottage in Alaska? What […] The post Take In Mountain Views From The Hot Tub At Your Cozy Alaskan Cottage On The Bay appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

759
Followers
313
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy