ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

20 Most Popular Baby Names In New York State

By Chris Owen
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naming a baby is a big decision for any new parent. There are different reasons for the name a parent gives their newborn child. Sometimes it's a name that is passed down in the family for generations or it's the name of the mom, dad, grandmother, or grandfather. Sometimes the name...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Popular Names#Common Names#Names Database#S I Live#Ssa
96.1 The Breeze

Four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant in New York State

Omnicron. It's the latest buzzword when it comes to COVID-19. First, it was the Delta variant, and now this. It's the new variant that everyone is talking about. The new variant of the virus was first detected on November 11th in Botswana, and the second case was detected on November 14th, in South Africa. The variant has made its way to the US, and more specifically into our own backyard, New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

New York State To Provide Millions In Funding To Help Afghan Refugees

New York State is providing millions of dollars in assistance to refugees from Afghanistan. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funds, which will be distributed through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's (OTDA) New York State Enhanced Services to Refugees Program, on December 7, 2021. The State will provide $2 million, bringing the total that New York is contributing to $5 million.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
96.1 The Breeze

9 Of The Most Expensive, But Worth Every Penny, Steakhouses in New York [List]

Many times, we're looking for the cheapest good eats, but sometimes you just have to splurge on an amazing meal, especially during holidays and special occasions. If you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but worth it, steaks from restaurants across New York. Tweet me @937WBLK, if you think I should add your favorite expensive steakhouse to the list!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Counties in New York With The Highest COVID-19 Deaths [List]

While COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing all across the state and the Omicron variant has appeared in New York, I think it's important to look at some of the counties hardest hit by the deadly virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control 59,354, New Yorkers have lost their lives to COVID-19. The Health Electonic Response Data System has reported slightly fewer deaths - 46,715. The Omicron variant has made its way to New York, there are currently eight known cases in New York and Suffolk County. Over the course of the pandemic, the counties below have suffered the most human losses. Most of the counties below are the most populous in the state, so it's not surprising they are on the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Is Doing Horribly In Its Fight Against COVID-19

Another day, another increase in Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate. The numbers keep climbing and we seem to be losing our fight to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. New York Governor Kathy Hochul released her COVID-19 update yesterday and things were not looking good. Western New York has exceeded its already-high 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate. Even with a few minute decreases in the past few weeks, the rate has increased steadily. As of Friday, December 3, 2021, the 7-day average percentage of positive test results for the WNY region is 11.15%. This is currently the highest rate in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Man Who Caught COVID-19 Omicron Variant Says 15 Friends Are Sick After NY Event

A man who attended an event in New York and then tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 says that 15 of his friends are also sick. The Minnesota man attended Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC. He's told health officials that his friends who were a part of a group of 30 were all at the event. It's not clear if they caught the latest variant of the deadly virus, but health officials are investigating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

Shortage Of This In New York Will Make A Lot Of People Unhappy

When you pull up to the drive-thru this morning you may not be able to get this and it may make a lot of people unhappy. In New York State, so many coffee houses, have been reporting that they have been out or short on cream cheese. Who knows why but, some of the big chains have said that they cannot get their 50-pound bulk cream cheese each week. These shortages have lasted about a month so far.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

Girl Scout Cookies return to Western New York Tomorrow

Lemon-Ups Peanut Butter Patties® | Tagalongs. The official Girl Scout Cookie season for the Girl Scouts of Western New York starts tomorrow, Saturday, December 4th. You will be able to get all of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies right here in Western New York. If you are looking for the...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy