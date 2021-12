Missing indiana woman Lateche Norris, 20, has been found safe in California just over a month after her mother last spoke to her by phone.San Diego police said in a weekend release that Ms Norris met with her in person on Saturday and “confirmed” that she is safe.“Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime,” the department tweeted. “Ms Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy.”The young woman had been reported missing by her family last month in Indiana; her mother, father and stepfather all flew to look for her...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO