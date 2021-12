This upcoming weekend, regional finals will be played for Classes 2A-6A in the UIL High School Football playoffs. In Lubbock, the Class 3A Division II Region I Final will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium. Featuring two Lubbock County schools, the undefeated Roosevelt Eagles (13-0) will face off against the Abernathy Antelopes (12-1), Friday, December 3 at 7pm. Tickets for the game will only be on sale the evening of the game at the Jones AT&T Stadium gates. According to Roosevelt ISD, the tickets will cost $10 for Adults and $5 for Students.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO