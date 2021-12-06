Lorenzo ‘Dark Aisle’ decorated and illuminated for the holiday season

Lorenzo State Historic Site invites the community to tour the decorated and illuminated Dark Aisle on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. Both evenings will also include horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides, music, and wassail. Following the opening events, the Dark Aisle will be illuminated every day through Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by to walk through the display independently, free of charge. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — This year, Lorenzo State Historic Site will once again move its annual holiday celebration outside to the mansion’s grounds.

Traditionally, Lorenzo closes out each year with the Friends of Lorenzo (FOL) Member-Guest Christmas Preview Party, along with holiday tours of the decorated mansion, featuring seasonal refreshments, live music, and sleigh rides.

Last year, due to COVID-19, staff members and community volunteers decorated and lit trees in the Dark Aisle — a historic grove of evergreens surrounding the estate’s formal and vegetable gardens — to provide the public with a safe alternative to the indoor event.

“We had a wonderful response to last year’s event,” said Jackie Roshia, Lorenzo’s interpretive programs assistant. “Folks were thrilled that the Christmas at Lorenzo tradition was carried on despite these difficult times. Our patrons also enjoyed the option of visiting on their own schedule. We had initially planned to close the event after Christmas last year but had so many requests to leave it open that we extended it through New Year’s weekend.”

With support from the FOL, the Dark Aisle will be illuminated once again.

“Fourteen trees and a rhododendron will be decorated this year, plus many other lighted decorations,” said Roshia.

The public is invited to tour the Dark Aisle on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. Both evenings will also include horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides, music, and wassail.

Admission for ages 13 and older is $5 per person (cash only).

Visitors are asked to leash and clean up after their pets. Pets will not be allowed on the wagon/sleigh rides.

Following the opening events, the Dark Aisle will be illuminated every day through Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by to walk through the display independently, free of charge.

To enter, follow the path from the first lit tree that is visible from the parking lot.

This year, the following individuals helped decorate the Dark Aisle: Susan Anthony, Beth and Joe Duffy, Mary Gasparini, Kristen Rubacka, Pat and Kate Hill, Kathleen and Nate Hoak, Dixie Conway, Matt and Karen Kalwara, Linda Kellish, Laura Loveland-Leitch, Kerstin and Megan McKay, Jennifer Quinn, Julia Shotzberger, Jill Ryan, the Syracuse Garden Club (Pat Hill, Pam Ellis and Judy Larter), Wendy Van der Bogart, and Elizabeth and Nancy Whiting.

According to Roshia, the difficult decision to move the holiday event outdoors again was made following a consultation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

“In light of recent developments with COVID-19, it appears to have been a good call,” Roshia said. “As we plan for next year, we will again consider what is happening in the world and how it will affect our visitors, volunteers, staff, and the holiday program before deciding if it will return to an indoor event.”

Located at 17 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia, Lorenzo is the 1807 Federal-style home of Holland Land Company agent and Cazenovia founder John Lincklaen. The Lincklaen/Ledyard family continually occupied Lorenzo until the property and its contents were conveyed to New York State in 1968. The site is operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which oversees 180 state parks and 35 historic sites that are visited by 60 million people annually. Support is provided by the FOL, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the site. For more information, call 315-655-3200, visit parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/lorenzo/, friendsoflorenzo.org, or follow the site and FOL on Facebook and Instagram.