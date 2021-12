Sometimes it seems like the murders that happen in Buffalo go unsolved, but the family of a father who was gunned down can now have a chance to get justice for their loss. Two suspects in the murder of a father in Buffalo, 29-year-old Marcus Spain, have been indicted on charges related to the deadly shooting. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced yesterday, December 7, 2021, that 31-year-old Cortez Foster and 22-year-old Naudia Marvin were arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. On December 6, the pair was indicted on charges of,

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO