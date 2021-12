Six in a row! Six! That is what the current winning streak is for the New England Patriots. During this winning streak, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 211-63 with the defense allowing only 10.5 points per game. Mac Jones continues to make strides each week. In making those improvements, he also has had some setbacks. In last week’s win against Tennessee, he overthrew Hunter Henry on a deep pass along with many throws that were not accurate. One throw that was intended for Jonnu Smith was thrown behind him and almost ran back for a touchdown the other way.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO