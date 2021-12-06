ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Opinion: University should compensate incarcerated people it exploited

By Claire Sullivan
LSU Reveille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe university exploited the labor of incarcerated people for decades before quietly ending the practice in 2020. For all these years, incarcerated workers on campus received no pay. Now, to the extent possible with available records, the university should retroactively provide compensation for the labor it stole. By choosing...

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
aclufl.org

We Are Holding Arizona Accountable for the Needless Suffering and Deaths of Incarcerated People

A prison sentence should not mean people lose fundamental human rights such as access to health care or humane conditions of confinement. In Arizona, after almost a decade of broken promises, the ACLU, the Prison Law Office, and their co-counsel are in court proving that state prison officials continue to disregard their constitutional obligations to incarcerated people.
POLITICS
hngn.com

A Look into The Benefits of Hiring Previously Incarcerated People from CEO Nate Mell

Businesses with difficulty finding quality employees might not know how to reach an untapped market of employees seeking work who struggle to find any. Hiring formerly incarcerated people can not only benefit a business but the economy and community, as well. Organizations that follow through with providing jobs for previously incarcerated individuals assist in leveling up their bottom line, positively altering the repercussions of decades of mass incarceration, and supporting the economy as a whole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Chronicle of Higher Education

How Should Universities Respond to Racism?

What is the role of colleges in fighting racial injustice? How can campus conversations about race become more productive? At a recent Chronicle event, two leading scholars — Harvard Law School’s Randall Kennedy and Georgetown University’s Marcia Chatelain — debated these crucial and unsettled questions. Kennedy is the author of Say it Loud! On Race, Law, History, and Culture, a book of essays exploring some of today’s key social-justice debates, including commentary on anti-racism and free speech in higher education. Chatelain is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, which explores how fast-food companies offered Black Americans a path to wealth, social mobility and a role in consumerism — but at a cost. Professors Kennedy and Chatelain spoke with the Chronicle‘s Sarah Brown. Watch a recording of the full interview here, or read highlights below.
COLLEGES
Tampa Bay Times

A university should stand for something | Letters

UF president needs to answer report findings | Editorial, Dec. 8. As a graduate of the University of Florida from a much earlier time, I have watched with pride as my university has grown to be one of the more respected institutions of higher learning in this country — a flagship university. So it is with great sorrow that I see my university grovel at the feet of one of the most anti-intellectual political parties in recent history. This university president was selected to lead UF because of his academic credentials, unlike many other “leaders” in this university system who were picked because of their political connections. From the looks of what’s happening, President Kent Fuchs seems to more concerned with not offending Republican lawmakers who provide funding than asserting the right of his professors to teach. A university should be a beacon of learning, not just a bunch of beautiful buildings where people happen to congregate at yearly homecomings. An institution of learning has to stand for something — a place where new ideas are explored and developed. If the leaders of the University of Florida are not prepared to do that, then they are failing their students and the state of Florida by their lack of backbone.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
idahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: Parents should choose how children are educated, not politicians

Should parents or politicians choose how children are educated? The Idaho Education Association (IEA) is a major political player in the state and recently shared its attitude on that important question. IEA President Layne McInelly asserted, “Public schools are the foundation of our society...”. Think about that, the education industrial...
EDUCATION
wlrn.org

University of Florida trustees fire back in professor testimony controversy

TALLAHASSEE --- Calling the actions “disrespectful,” the University of Florida Board of Trustees on Friday united in a strongly worded rebuke of professors who criticized the school’s decision to block faculty members from testifying as expert witnesses in a high-profile voting rights lawsuit. The state’s flagship university became embroiled in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Poverty#Lsu
alreporter.com

Opinion | What Alabama should not be thankful for

Happy Thanksgiving, Alabama. Some of your children are bigots. Don’t act shocked. Remember the stories about the Snapchat video circulating recently around Cullman High School? The one in which a white student chanted “white power” and “kill all the n—-ers?”. Jocelyn Logan remembers. She is a white parent of a...
ALABAMA STATE
Reading Eagle

Advocate for hiring people with disabilities (Opinion)

Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of many conversations, particularly regarding employment practices. The discussion generally centers around gender, race and sexual orientation but often overlooks or neglects disability. The U.S. economy is facing a labor crisis, and we are feeling it in our community. The Labor Department...
ECONOMY
East Bay Times

Opinion: County should build mental health center, not new jail

You need look no further than the Michael Hogan tragedy to see the need for a mental health/wellness center to be constructed in lieu of a new jail facility in Santa Clara County. I wholeheartedly agree with Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, who expressed her misgivings about the document county executive staff recently submitted to the Board of Supervisors.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Miami Herald

My organization sends holiday cards to incarcerated people every year. But we can’t in Florida anymore | Opinion

He served more than 20 years in the Florida prison system — and every day was a battle for survival. Only 18 when he was sentenced, this man — who has asked to remain anonymous — was raped at knifepoint six months after arriving at the notorious Everglades Correctional Institution. He was transferred out of Everglades, but was sexually assaulted again in his new facility.
FLORIDA STATE
upressonline.com

Opinion: Gap years should be encouraged more

I had imagined that by the time I shook the hands of my high school instructors and shifted my tassel to the other side, I’d know what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. Instead, I felt more lost and confused than I had during my last statistics final exam.
COLLEGES
citywatchla.com

Supreme Court Justice Shoots Down Lawyer’s Wild Claim About LGBTQ Rights

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, a clear violation of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a right to abortion before a fetus is viable. The state is asking the Court to overturn Roe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy