Opinion: University should compensate incarcerated people it exploited

What is the role of colleges in fighting racial injustice? How can campus conversations about race become more productive? At a recent Chronicle event, two leading scholars — Harvard Law School’s Randall Kennedy and Georgetown University’s Marcia Chatelain — debated these crucial and unsettled questions. Kennedy is the author of Say it Loud! On Race, Law, History, and Culture, a book of essays exploring some of today’s key social-justice debates, including commentary on anti-racism and free speech in higher education. Chatelain is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, which explores how fast-food companies offered Black Americans a path to wealth, social mobility and a role in consumerism — but at a cost. Professors Kennedy and Chatelain spoke with the Chronicle‘s Sarah Brown. Watch a recording of the full interview here, or read highlights below.
