Opinion: University should compensate incarcerated people it exploited

UF president needs to answer report findings | Editorial, Dec. 8. As a graduate of the University of Florida from a much earlier time, I have watched with pride as my university has grown to be one of the more respected institutions of higher learning in this country — a flagship university. So it is with great sorrow that I see my university grovel at the feet of one of the most anti-intellectual political parties in recent history. This university president was selected to lead UF because of his academic credentials, unlike many other “leaders” in this university system who were picked because of their political connections. From the looks of what’s happening, President Kent Fuchs seems to more concerned with not offending Republican lawmakers who provide funding than asserting the right of his professors to teach. A university should be a beacon of learning, not just a bunch of beautiful buildings where people happen to congregate at yearly homecomings. An institution of learning has to stand for something — a place where new ideas are explored and developed. If the leaders of the University of Florida are not prepared to do that, then they are failing their students and the state of Florida by their lack of backbone.

COLLEGES ・ 16 HOURS AGO