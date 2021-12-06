Sofitel Gatwick becomes quarantine hotel again

Novotel Jumeirah Village Triangle offers guests premium accommodation alongside Adagio Aparthotel Jumeirah Village Triangle, which features contemporary hotel apartments. Strategically located just 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport (DXB), the brand-new hotels provide convenient access to the city's main attractions. From the highest Ferris wheel in the world to a ski slope in the desert, most of the city's iconic landmarks can be reached within 20 minutes by car, including world-class shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. The hotels furthermore offer an ideal base for families seeking adventure at the nearby Dubai Parks and Resorts, as well as travellers visiting EXPO 2020 for business or pleasure, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Dubai Investment Park.
