‘Dexter: New Blood’ Brings Back a Major Star from Original Series

“Dexter: New Blood” has had 5 episodes so far, and it decided to bring back a big player from the original series in the most recent episode. The episode, titled “Runaway,” follows sheriff Angela Bishop and true crime podcaster Molly Park as they travel to New York City looking for Matt Caldwell. Dexter, we know, actually killed Caldwell after he found out Caldwell killed five people and got away with it. His body was burned in Dexter’s fire pit, where hopefully no one will find it.

But no one knows that, and so the search for the unofficial mayor’s son continues. Angela and Molly decide to attend a law enforcement conference for “finding patterns in seemingly unrelated cases.” While there, they run into a familiar face for fans of the original series. Angel Batista returns as a keynote speaker at the conference, except now he’s the Miami Dade Homicide Captain. In the original series, Batista worked with Dexter; he never found out that Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher.

When Angela sits down to talk with Batista, things start falling into place in a way that Angela can’t quite figure out yet. The two talk about the Bay Harbor killings, and how Debra was the one to crack the case wide open. But then, he mentions that Dexter had a son named Harrison, and it’s possible Angela might start linking some things together.

‘Dexter: New Blood’: What’s Going to Happen to Harrison?

Things are getting complicated on “Dexter: New Blood” now that Harrison‘s been in the mix for a while. He seems to be struggling with a Dark Passenger of his own; he used Ethan’s already violent tendencies to test out some violent tendencies of his own. There are parallels between father and son now that are interesting; in episode 4, Harrison is seen as a hero for stopping a school massacre. Dexter thought that way about himself as well; not so much a hero, but more of a vigilante cleaning the streets.

Episode 4 saw Dexter back in the saddle investigating blood splatter and realizing that Harrison attacked unprompted. That changes everything about what we know about Harrison; it seems he was more affected by the traumatic events in his life than everyone thought. Then, there’s the idea that violent behavior is passed genetically; could Dexter have passed his Dark Passenger on to his son?

Now, Harrison is gravitating towards Kurt Caldwell as a father figure instead of his literal father. That spells trouble for everyone, as Caldwell has a ton of secrets of his own. He’s a dark character, hiding behind a cheery public façade. Harrison’s going to get into more trouble before he can come out on the other side; we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out for Dexter’s drifting son.