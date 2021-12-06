ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CFB Guru Mike Huguenin on CFB Playoffs: "Watch Out for Michigan!"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Football Insider Mike Huguenin joins us to...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Mario Cristobal
On3.com

Report: Mario Cristobal taking top assistant coach with him to Miami

According to Manny Navarro of The Athletic, Cristobal is expected to bring Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal with him to Miami. The two have been friends for a long time, graduating from Miami Columbus High School together back in 1987. Mirabal was on Cristobal’s staff at Florida International for...
MIAMI, FL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolling out

Deion Sanders has Brittany Renner warn his student athletes (video)

Deion Sanders said he planned to teach his student-athletes about the game of life – and not just football – when he became head coach of the Jackson State University football team this year. Besides working to enlighten fellow HBCUs coaches and athletes, Prime Time gave his squad a first-hand education on groupies and women who prey on athletes as they hope to make it to the pros.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Manny Diaz takes shot at Miami over his firing

Manny Diaz was fired by Miami on Monday after spending days with his job status in limbo. He took a shot at the school over the way his firing was handled. Miami was engaged in a very public pursuit of Mario Cristobal for about two weeks before ultimately reaching a deal with him. The school’s pursuit of Cristobal played out all the while Diaz was still employed as the head football coach.
MIAMI, FL

