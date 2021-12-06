ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Rox United Tsunami fall to Erzgebirge

By Rick Cawley
Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roxborough United U12 Tsunami dropped their final regular season game to the Vereinigung Erzgebirge Magic 3-0 in the Inter-County Soccer League.The Erzgebirge team, from Warminster, get their name...

