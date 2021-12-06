Rox United Tsunami fall to Erzgebirge

The Roxborough Eagles 90’s had their championship dreams crushed by the Ambler-Whitpain Trojans 20-7 in the Keystone State Football League finals at Wissahickon HS. The Eagles moved the ball up and down the field on offense and created turnovers on defense, but two stunning strip sacks by the A-W’s Bernard Hopkins both resulted in breakaway TD’s for the Trojans and spoiled promising Eagles drives. Hopkins, who is the son of former world boxing champion Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins, also added an extra point carry to add more salt to the Eagles wound. After falling behind 13-0 in the 4th quarter, the Eagles finally got on the board with a TD scamper by QB Roman Evans and an extra point catch by Logan Gonzalez. However, with the Eagles driving to possibly take the lead in the closing minutes, Hopkins’ second takeaway put the final nail in the coffin and dashed Roxborough’s championship hopes.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO