Advice on Arm Pump, Saddle Tilt, Oval Chain Rings, and Cleat Placement — MTB Biomechanics with Dr. Adam Phaneuf

I’m not a fast rider. I’m not a slow rider. I guess you could call me a half-fast rider. While grunting my way up a long, sloggy, technical climb at Annadel State Park in Northern California this past weekend, cursing the lout who chose the route (me), I heard an e-bike behind me clearly desiring to pass. I’ve got no beef with e-bikes, I own one. It’s rad. But this person did not say “Hello,” “Hey there half-fast, I’d like to pass,” or even just a simple “ding.” No, they started to pass on my right and I’m not ashamed to say I moved to the right. The message was not received. They moved left to try again. I moved left, and my elbows extended of their own accord. When he found enough room to maneuver around my pissiness, I advised in as friendly a tone as I could muster (between gasps for air) “Hey, you probably want to call out your pass” to which his fully head-phoned head responded “Hi!”

CYCLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO