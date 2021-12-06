The Christmas Village In Illinois That Becomes Even More Magical Year After Year
By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
2 days ago
Start off your holly jolly holiday season with a visit to a Christmas village. But we’re not talking just any village – we’re talking about Santa’s Village in Illinois, a Christmas-themed theme park featuring rides, live animals, and a whole lotta fun. Each holiday season, the park transforms into a winter wonderland that seems to become more magical with each passing year.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you visited Santa's Village in Illinois during the holiday season? What is your favorite light display during the holidays?
