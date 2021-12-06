ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Christmas Village In Illinois That Becomes Even More Magical Year After Year

By Melissa Mahoney
 2 days ago

Start off your holly jolly holiday season with a visit to a Christmas village. But we’re not talking just any village – we’re talking about Santa’s Village in Illinois, a Christmas-themed theme park featuring rides, live animals, and a whole lotta fun. Each holiday season, the park transforms into a winter wonderland that seems to become more magical with each passing year.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AHNr_0dFNVodZ00
Santa's Village Azoosment Park is the premier place for fun in the Chicago area. Featuring thrilling rides, a petting zoo, and entertainment, this is a favorite place for families.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVDj3_0dFNVodZ00
This park may be Christmas-themed year-round, but it's extra special during the holiday season. And it seems to get better and more magical every year!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKafT_0dFNVodZ00
Visit Santa's Village during its Magical Christmas Celebration, the ultimate drive-thru experience with over two million lights synched to music. Kids and adults alike will love the dazzling lights and displays around the park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knMkE_0dFNVodZ00
There will also be live animals and Santa himself. Best of all, you can see everything from the cozy warmth of your own car!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vApo_0dFNVodZ00
At the end of the drive-thru experience, you can pick up some funnel cakes and hot chocolate. The Magical Christmas Celebration is so enjoyable you will want to make it a family tradition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etKSS_0dFNVodZ00
The Magical Christmas Celebration will be held on select dates starting the day after Thanksgiving and throughout December. Check the calendar on the website for more information.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpFiu_0dFNVodZ00
Tickets may be purchased online ahead of time for $20 per vehicle. Season Pass holders will receive a 25% discount if tickets are purchased online. If purchasing a ticket on arrival, the price will be $25, cash only.

Have you visited Santa’s Village in Illinois during the holiday season? What is your favorite light display during the holidays? Tell us in the comments! For more information on the Magical Christmas Celebration, visit the Santa’s Village website and Facebook page.

Looking for more light displays to see around Illinois? Head to this post for some of the best ones around the state.

Comments / 4

