Carlos Santana has canceled his upcoming Las Vegas residency after undergoing an unspecified heart procedure over the holiday weekend. "Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest," the guitar legend explained in a video statement, which can be viewed below. "So we went there [and] we found out we had to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO