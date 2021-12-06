ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Panel Offers Look at Green Goblin’s New Costume

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
As part of CCXP over the weekend, three Spider-Man villain actors — Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx — took part in a virtual panel about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although all three men appeared in previous iterations of the Spidey franchise (Dafoe and Molina were Green Goblin...

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

