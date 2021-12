Crystal Dynamics has confirmed some disappointing news about the upcoming Spider-Man DLC PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy starting on November 30. When Spider-Man was first announced as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive, it caused quite the backlash, with players on Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia unhappy they were going to miss content. And they are going to miss content, but not as much content as they thought. Unlike previous DLC characters, Spider-Man will come with zero story missions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO