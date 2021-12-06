ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Interpreting India at the Summit for Democracy

By Constantino Xavier
Brookings Institution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world’s largest democracy, with 1.4 billion people, India is an indispensable actor for democratic cooperation, especially beyond the West. For the Indian government, the future of democracy is being played out in Asia and Africa, where states are experimenting with competing governance models amidst China’s growing autocratic influence. More...

www.brookings.edu

