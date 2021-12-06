ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Now is the time for Christmas

By Drew Lawson
odessarecord.com
 6 days ago

Thanksgiving has passed, which means Christmas season is officially here. Read that first sentence again, and hinge on the importance of the initial phrase. “Thanksgiving has passed” is what truly signifies that the Christmas season has arrived. Now, officially, is when it becomes appropriate to begin preparing for December...

www.odessarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
chanute.org

CPL - Christmas Story Time

Enjoy the holiday season with us and listen to Christmas stories told by guest readers, sing songs and carols, and eat Christmas cookies! In-person programs may be canceled for bad weather or due to high COVID-19 numbers. Please keep risks low for our staff and others by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you feel sick. Masks may be required for indoor programming. If you have questions, please call Kandi or Jeana at 620-431-3820.
CHANUTE, KS
Rutland Herald

Now may not be the time to get a pet

December is (just barely) here! I am not going to pretend that I am always an expedient gift giver. However, with backorders and shipping delays and everything else I am actually trying this year. This brings me to one of my most important December messages: do NOT ever gift pets. There are very few exceptions to this rule and I will go over those, and mostly why pet gifts are a bad idea.
PETS
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS
traveliowa.com

The Browns - Christmas Now!

We need a little… “Christmas Now!” The Browns 2021 Christmas Show will be one of their grandest yet! The show features their nationally released Christmas Album filled with powerful majestic music to make your spirit soar! You’ll hear Christmas favorites like, “Joy to the World”, “Need a Little Christmas Now”, “O Holy Night”, “Deck The Halls”, and “Mary Did You Know?”. The kids will enjoy fun new favorites like “Hot Chocolate” & “The Grinch”. The Browns will break out all 3 of those Violins on “Themes from The Nutcracker”. Beautiful Christmas costumes and brotherly comedy make this show fun for ALL ages! Come early for a made-from-scratch dinner buffet before each show featuring Slow Cooked Roast Beef & Homemade Gravy, Slow Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Cranberry Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breasts, Harvest Corn Hotdish, Creamy Cranberry Salad, Zesty Pasta Salad, Garden Greens Salad, and Decadent Cheesecake for Dessert! Enjoy a truly unique Christmas experience in small town USA, as well as, Mainstreet Christmas Shopping, Elegant Christmas Buffet, and a Spectacular Family Christmas Music Show by The Browns! Make your plans for “Christmas Now!”.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
rangerreview.com

Now is the time to recognize a common humanity

Remember when the popular Christmas songs were “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth” and a personal favorite, “Rocking around the Christmas tree.” Those times seem innocent and frankly naive when dealing with the human scars of the past couple of years. Many people are in great pain and the things we thought were lasting and true have failed to keep up with the disasters around us. And perhaps we expect too much from our institutions — government, politics, education, medicine, et. al. Human forms are in the long run without real substance and we cannot “fix” them or expect someone else to “fix it” for us.
GLENDIVE, MT
KRQE News 13

Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift is best for a mother-in-law? A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Michael Buble
thepioneerwoman.com

The 10 Most Popular Pioneer Woman Cookie Recipes of All Time

We're gathered here today to talk about one of the greatest desserts ever invented: cookies! There are few desserts more comforting than a cookie, especially at Christmastime. Chocolate chip cookies, slice-and-bake cookies, sugar cookies, Christmas cookies...they each bring sweetness and joy to our lives. Since they're the ultimate comfort food,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Christmas Music#Last Christmas#Christmas Celebration#American
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests

(Family Features) Entertaining guests during the holidays isn’t just about the main course that calls all to the table. What often makes a festive gathering more fruitful is a spread of delicious appetizers, delightful drinks, and divine desserts that keep loved ones coming back to the kitchen for more. For appetizing dishes from the first […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy