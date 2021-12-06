Now is the time for Christmas

Remember when the popular Christmas songs were “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth” and a personal favorite, “Rocking around the Christmas tree.” Those times seem innocent and frankly naive when dealing with the human scars of the past couple of years. Many people are in great pain and the things we thought were lasting and true have failed to keep up with the disasters around us. And perhaps we expect too much from our institutions — government, politics, education, medicine, et. al. Human forms are in the long run without real substance and we cannot “fix” them or expect someone else to “fix it” for us.

