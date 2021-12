Still not feeling the Christmas spirit? It's not that your soul is cold and numb — maybe it's just that you haven't felt it reverberate through you yet. It is in situations like this we turn to the nearest tuba, so that we might feel something again — in the rattling of the walls, floors, and/or our very bones. It's what former circus musician Harvey Phillips did when he orchestrated the very first Tuba Christmas in 1974, held at New York City's Plaza. A toned-way-down tribute to Phillips' tuba teacher William J. Bell (born Dec. 25, 1902), the event would go on to spawn thousands of similar concerts over the ensuing decades, consisting exclusively of low-brass interpretations of classic carols.

