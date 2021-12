"We hope to have this in our first humans, which will serve to treat severe spinal cord damage, such as tetraplegics, next year," Musk said. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX had said that the first human tests would be done in 2020, however, that did not happen and he updated the date to 2021. This year in a panel organized by The Wall Street Journal , the billionaire commented that they will take place in 2022. Which is a delay in the original plan.

