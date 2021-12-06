ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities say they are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at...

Man arrested after breaching security at UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested after breaching security at Britain’s Parliament. Photos showed a man being held on the ground Wednesday inside a gated yard at Parliament while officers stood over him with guns pointed. He was later taken away in a police van. The Metropolitan Police force said the man was detained on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism. The Houses of Parliament are patrolled by armed police, and security was increased after an officer guarding a gate was stabbed to death by an Islamic State-inspired attacker in March 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crossroadstoday.com

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture. Conservative candidate Louie French was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Commons speaker goes to police over claims of cocaine use at Westminster

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.In a warning to anyone bringing cocaine or other illegal substances into parliament, the speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules.Sir Lindsay’s move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.One senior MP said it was time to consider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Police bust cannabis gang that used frozen meat firm as front to import £3.25m of drugs in to UK

A dramatic video shows the moment police carried out a raid on a drugs gang that used a frozen meat firm as a front to smuggle cannabis worth £3.25m into the UK. The clip, filmed on officer bodycams, shows investigators breaking down a door and arresting one of the suspects during a raid on a residential house, which eventually lead to three men being jailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police seize £78m worth of cocaine in Northamptonshire warehouse

A police force seized their biggest ever haul of Class-A drugs after nearly £80 million worth of cocaine was found stashed in holdalls at a warehouse. Four people were arrested when officers swooped at a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on November 26. Cops were responding to reports of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Parliament#Uk Police#Drug Abuse#Cocaine#Ap#British#The Sunday Times#House Of Commons
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man arrested over disappearance of Petra Srncova released on bail

A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Petra Srncova.Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant.She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found in search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova

A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police have said.Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where the 32-year-old was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.The force said Ms Srncova’s family have been informed although formal identification has yet to take place.While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this developmentMet PoliceA tweet sent from the Czech foreign minister suggested the body found was that of Ms Srncova.Jakub...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stjohnsource.com

V.I. Police and Prosecutors Awarded for Anti-Cocaine Work

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program got an award this week for its part in helping with a multi-year effort against cocaine trafficking from Columbia, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands. Federal, state, local and territorial law enforcement and prosecutors from a number of jurisdictions were also honored for their roles in “Operation Py Beto Kilo,” according to the release.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WGN News

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. Yahoo News, which published an extensive report on the investigation, also found that the unit, the Counter […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Christmas party numbers should not be limited, says No 10

Downing Street has rejected a suggestion from a minister that staff parties should be cancelled or scaled back in the run-up to Christmas.Coming just two days after the Prime Minister urged people to carry on as normal with their Christmas plans, business minister George Freeman appeared to muddy the waters by suggesting parties may depend on how many people are attending.But No 10 slapped down the suggestion, saying restrictions on numbers were “not in the regulations”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I think, as you know, Government advice does not set any limits on numbers.”He added: “There is nothing...
WORLD
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect and his family found hiding in Nevada mountains with ‘camouflaged sedan’

A Capitol riots suspect has been found hiding with his family in a trailer in the mountains of Nevada and subsequently arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who was arrested on 1 December, is accused of attacking law enforcement officials with dangerous weapons and other crimes on 6 January when former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill against president Joe Biden’s victory.Authorities said that Mr Kenyon’s whereabouts were unknown, reported KOLOTV.Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated trailer near the Peavine Mountain. When the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

